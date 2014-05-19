Trail Life USA offering alternative to Boy Scouts in Lufkin

Monday night at the Denman Avenue Baptist Church boys got a taste of the outdoors while playing the compass game.

Trail Life USA leaders say what they hope to teach these boys goes beyond camping and hiking.

"Its very important especially in our society today to raise up these boys to be God fearing men," said Tommy Dorsey, Troop 1807.

Trail Life USA is a national organization founded in 2013 as an alternative to Boy Scouts of America.

Dorsey says their values are a little different.

"Boy Scouts has a spiritual element to it in duty to God but not specific to any religion," said Dorsey.

All of the program's elements are taught from a Christian worldview, combining God, leadership, and outdoor adventure together to guide boys into manhood.

"Each thing that they are earning or that they are learning has an underlying moral principle," said Dorsey.

15-year-old Joseph Clark says he was in Boy Scouts for five years before quitting because he didn't agree with their values.

"This past year Boy Scouts thought it would be acceptable to accept gays into Boy Scouts and I don't agree with that," said Clark.

He says the atmosphere of Troop 1807 will better suit his faith.

"This way I don't have to worry when you're on a campout and telling people don't talk like that or be more respectful," said Clark.

Troop leaders says no matter religion, race or economic status all boys are welcome. So far the group has had positive feedback from everyone in the community.

"We still have a lot of friends in boy scouts and our boy scout friends have been encouraging, "said Dorsey.

Saturday, Troop 1807 will have a service day, place flags on veteran' graves in honor of Memorial Day.

For more information on the group visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TrailLifeLufkin

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.