Just One More granting wishes for senior citizens in Lufkin

Tuesday Kayla Tomlinson stopped by Southland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center with a car full of flowers to give to residents.

"Make them smile, bring them joy, that's what our mission is," said Kayla Tomlinson, Just One More.

Its all for Just One More of East Texas, an organization founded this year to grant wishes to senior citizens in the community.

"It makes me feel good that somebody cares," said Mona Powers, Southland Resident.

Founder Kayla Tomlinson says it all started with her great-grandmothers wish of meeting Steven Seagal.

"I made a youtube video asking him to come meet her, I haven't heard anything back yet but it all just started there," said Tomlinson.

Right now the non-profit is working to fulfill four big wishes but they also want to do acts of kindness for seniors and nursing home residents on a more frequent basis.

"Helping the residents, talking with them and praying with them that's the best part," said Tomlinson.

Tomlinson said that effort started with something as simple as flowers.

30 kids painted over 100 flower pots and planted flowers to be delivered to area nursing homes.

"They put their hand prints and foot prints all over them and planted them it took about five hours to get everything done," said Tomlinson.

And residents were more than pleased with the additions to the outdoor area

"I think they are nice real nice for the kids to do that," said Powers.

Director of Marketing for Southland Stacy Snell says the little things mean a lot to residents and hopes the efforts of Just One More turn into more visitors at the facility.

"To bridge the generation gap I think she's doing a wonderful job getting the kids involved and letting them know nursing homes and rehabilitation centers aren't scary places," said Snell.

To find out more or submit a wish visit: http://www.justonemore2014.com/

