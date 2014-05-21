Child of man killed in Tyler Co. double-homicide step closer to permanent home

The paternal grandmother of the daughter of a Zavalla man killed along with his wife in a double-shooting in January is now pursuing permanent custody.

It was revealed in a Child Protective Services hearing Wednesday that the Maddox family determined it would be best for the five-year-old daughter of Nathan Maddox to live with her grandmother, because there are children in that home.

Nathan Maddox's father, Jim Maddox, said it was decided the grandmother, Kelly Haggard, should pursue custody following a family meeting.

"We don't have children, but Kelly does, so children have a tendency to bond better with other children more quickly than adults," Maddox said.

CPS is still doing a home study to determine what is best for the girl. However, Maddox and Haggard will be able to visit her before the next hearing on June 4, according to Maddox's attorney, Ryan Deaton.

"The therapist has recommended to do it at what seems an extremely slow pace," Deaton said.

Nathan Maddox, and his wife, Krystal, were killed in a Jan. 18 shooting incident after a supervised visit with the girl at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Colmesneil.

On March 11, Tyler County Sheriff's deputies arrested Paul Westfall, Letha Westfall, Kristen Westfall, and Cameron Westfall near the same church.

They are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and accused of working to together to commit the shooting.

