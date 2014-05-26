Texas Game Warden injured in boating accident on Lake Sam Rayburn

A Texas Game Warden was seriously injured on-duty while patrolling Lake Sam Rayburn Sunday afternoon.

According to Captain Tom Jenkins, Henry Alvarado and another Game Warden were on patrol at the lake when their boat hit a wave.

Jenkins says when they hit the wave the boat did a 180 and Alvarado was ejected from the boat.

Alvarado's leg was then struck by a propeller, Jenkins says he has a severe laceration on his leg but is in stable condition.

