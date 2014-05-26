Victims identified in fatal weekend boating accident

Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a boat collision Saturday afternoon.

Arlon Chance, 52 and Charlotte Bowden 38, both of Tyler County, were killed after two boats collided on the Angelina River.

According to Texas Game Warden Captain Tom Jenkins, The accident happened on the Angelina River behind the dam south of the Highway 63 bridge.

Jenkins says the bass boat they were in collided in a sharp, blind curve with a bay boat. There were five occupants in the bay boat including three children.

The driver of the bay boat was seriously injured and is in a Jasper hospital, according to Jenkins.

None of the children were injured and they were all wearing life jackets.

Jenkins says the Texas Game Wardens are also investigating another accident on Sam Rayburn Lake where a jet ski and a boat collided around 2 PM on Saturday.

He says the jet ski hit the boat and knocked one person out of the boat. The person knocked out of the boat was injured.

Jenkins says this is the first Memorial Day weekend in about three years that there has been good weather and there are a lot of people out on the water.

He wants to remind people to drive defensively, wear life jackets and let someone know where you're going.

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.