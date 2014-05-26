Lufkin community remembers loved ones during suicide prevention walk

Mondaymorning friends and family members wrote notes to loved ones they've lost dueto suicide.

MeganWhitworth is using the death of her best friend Nathan to create somethingpositive for those struggling with a loss or suicidal thoughts.

"It'sa dream of mine to host a walk for suicide prevention to make a difference,"said Whitworth.

Thisis the first "Walk for Suicide Prevention", participants walked a mile and ahalf in Kiwanis park in Lufkin.

ParticipantMiranda Stepherson says she came to the walk today because she's struggled withdepression and thoughts of suicide.

"Itshard to get out of bed in the morning and sometimes you don't want to move youare so depressed," said Stepherson.

Stephersonsays she had a friend lose a relative to suicide and seeing the effect hisdeath had on the family helped her to work through her depression.

"Isaw how it affected her and that helped me because even though I've been throughsuicide problems in my life its worth living," said Stepherson.

Butfor Stepherson its not something that happened over night.

"Itssomething I work through every day," said Stepherson.

AndWhitworth believes that's ok as long as an effort is being made.

"Itsok to struggle because you can overcome," said Whitworth.

Stephersonbelieves Monday's walk will remind people about suicide prevention and encourageothers to support the cause.

"Its not selfish its something peopleneed to be supportive of," said Stepherson.

Andwith every step they take they hope to heal wounds and renew hope.

Proceeds raised from today's walk will go tothe American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

