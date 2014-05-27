Lufkin ISD summer food service program to kick-off next week

East Texas families can feed their kids for free this summer.

The summer food program has sites around the state that provide free breakfast and lunch to kids 18 and under. Lufkin ISD is one of the districts involved in the program, and officials said Tuesday that parents need to take advantage of this great money saver.

There are six sites in Lufkin where kids can go to eat starting as early as June 2nd. They include Lufkin High School, St. Cyprian's Lion Camp, Herty Primary, Concerned Black Men Basketball Camp, Juvenile Detention Center, and First Christian Church.

"It's good food, and it's free. It's an economic advantage for families, and you know we have pizza, chicken fajitas, chicken-fried steak. We serve mostly sack lunches, but they aren't cold sack lunches," said Donna Middaugh, Director of Student Nutrition Services.

The sites will be open through July 18th. For more information on where these sites are and how to participate you can contact Student Nutrition Services at 936) 634-7054.

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.