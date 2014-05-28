Timpson twins graduate at the top of their class

This coming Friday, Jace Archer will graduate from Timpson High School as valedictorian with a GPA of 98.9.



"I always hoped I'd be somewhere in the top, but I never really thought I'd be at the top," Jace said.



His twin brother Cade isn't too far behind. With a GPA of 98.7, he received the honor of salutatorian.

"We came in as a team, and we got the two spots just because we had such hard work and determination through it," Jace said.

Cade admitted there was some jealousy when the announcement was made.

"There was a little. I was excited when I received mine, so I was excited when I heard we got the top two spots," Cade said.

Jace, who is older by just one minute, said he and his brother worked hard to balance activities like FFA, debate, and student congress while maintaining good grades.

Even though they like to challenge each other, they are both proud of each other's accomplishments.

"When we both do good, we both succeed," Jace said.

Principal Ronald Lindgren said this is the first time twins have graduated at the top of the class and said throughout high school, both Jace and Cade put in whatever time necessary to be successful.

"Life always has challenges, but there is nothing these two young men can't find their way through," Lindren said.



The honors they've earned are honors they'll cherish for the rest of their lives.

"No one can take away your grades. No one can take away how smart you are, so if you keep working and do your work, they can't take that away from you," Cade said.

After graduating Jace will attend Stephen F. Austin State University to study physics and then he plans on transferring to Texas A&M University to study biomedical engineering. Cade will attend SFA to study computer science.

