Jasper police investigate deadly shooting

One man is dead and another has been charged with murder following an argument between two 18-year-olds in Jasper on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Police Chief Robert MacDonald, officers arrived at the 1800 block of North Bowie Street around 3 p.m., where O'Brien Parks was shot in the neck by Rodarrion Armstrong.

Aston Dakes, a neighbor of Parks, says it was complete chaos moments after Parks was shot.

"We had pulled into our driveway, and we saw a lady running back and forth out of the house screaming, just screaming really loud, and once we saw the door open, and there was just blood right in the front door," Dakes said.

MacDonald said this happened at Parks' aunt's house, where the two had gotten into an argument about something two months ago. MacDonald said Armstrong shot Parks through a window in the trailer house.

According to MacDonald Armstrong first used to men to try and coax Parks out of the home, but when Parks didn't come out, Armstrong went to the side of the home, pulled out a shotgun and shot through a window hitting Parks in the neck.

Parks died at a Jasper hospital only an hour after he arrived.

Armstrong turned himself into police around the same time.

He is charged with first-degree murder and now sits in the Jasper County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The other two men who tried to coax Parks were later pulled over for questioning and arrested for possession of marijuana.

They may face charges related to the shooting.

