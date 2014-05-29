2 deer break into 2 Livingston stores

Two deer caused quite the ruckus after they jumped into two adjoining stores in Livingston Thursday morning.

According to Lt. Matt Parrish, a spokesman for the Livingston Police Department, LPD officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Washington Avenue at 4:04 a.m.

"I was shocked that a deer would jump through a window. It makes me wonder why the deers would be so crazy that they would jump in a window," said Govinda Dacai, a customer.



Downtown Treasures owner Debbie Cooper said the deer entered the store through a window and left a trail of blood throughout the store.

When they arrived, they saw two deer inside Downtown Treasures, and "tearing up the inside of the store," according to Parrish.

Parrish said one deer broke out the front and ran away while officers were there, and the other went into the adjoining Whistle Stop Cafe before running out the back door.

Cooper said police spent about an hour trying to corral the animal in the store's bathroom.

"He didn't understand that, so he went through a lot of the rooms, dripping blood crashing into things, breaking things," said Cooper.

Both businesses were closed for the day, and as the owners cleaned up shop, they tried to make sense of the bizarre break-in.

"There's not any woods for a ways around here. I have no idea where they came from," Cooper said.



"They then ran down toward the creek," Parrish said.

