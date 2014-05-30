Lufkin seniors reflect on achievements and futures as they prepare for graduation

Last October the class of 2014 at Lufkin High School waschallenged to write down their goals for the year and hopes for life after highschool at senior sunrise.

Thursday as they get ready for graduation many realized theywere able to make their dreams come true.

"One of my goals was to get into college and I did that andthat was great I'm going to be attending Princeton University next year,"said Will Chance.

"Last year I had talked about graduating summa and I actuallyreached it its, pretty amazing I'm pretty proud of myself," said JosieSolis.

Students say having their goals written down kept them accountablethroughout the year.

"I felt like once I wrote it down on paper I felt like I haveto achieve it now its on paper," said Solis.

In October Senior Will Chance said he hoped to collect 5,000books for his charity Books That Benefit by the end of the school year, hisfinal total was 15,000.

"It's good to articulate your goals so you canremember you are striving for something and not going about your daysmeaninglessly," said Chance.

Lauren Flowers says she'll be graduating with honors andattending SFA in the fall but admits not all of her dreams panned out the wayshe hoped.

I wanted to graduate with honors and I wanted to go to playoffs insoccer which that didn't happen," said Flowers.

But all of these students say they had a very busy year andfinding balance was essential in achieving their goals.

"Throughout the year I just made sure do my homework, do theright thing," said Solis.

And when they walk across that stage and receive theirdiplomas tonight their won't be a doubt in their minds that all their hard workpaid off.

