Harmony Christian School closing after 19 years

After 19 years of teachingelementary students, Friday Harmony Christian School will close it's doors forgood.

Harmony Hill BaptistChurch Senior Pastor John Greene says it was a tough decision but over the pastfew years their student population has seen a decline.

Greene says the school'smission was to give students a foundation in a biblical world view

Greene says the schoolstarted from 6 Pre-K students and grew to about 50 Pre-K through 5th grade students this past school year

"We believe Goddirects our lives and God begins ministries and He also ends ministries and soit came to a place where we were fighting against Him. We knew in our hearts wewere doing everything right but we began to realize God was leading us anotherdirection," said Greene.

Greenesays the church offices will move into the old school building and the church'schildren's ministry will move into the current church offices.

Copyright 2014 KTRE.All rights reserved.