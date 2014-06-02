Lufkin ISD kicks off summer food service program

Monday marked the first day of summer vacation for Lufkin ISD students and also the beginning of the school district's summer food service program.

"We prepared to the feed the neighborhood anywhere from 200 to 300 kids," said Steffanie Alexander, food service manager, Herty Primary.

Monday through Friday, various locations will serve breakfast and lunch to children 18-years-old and younger.

According to Alexander, students are served the same type of meals served during the school week, a main dish, fruit, vegetables and a treat.

"They are welcome to a meal no questions asked," Alexander said.

However, Alexander said the program is off to a slow start.

"At breakfast this morning, we served five," Alexander said.



Herty Primary and Dunbar Primary were the only sites open today

Monday afternoon about 10 kids stopped by Herty Primary for lunch.

"What are you having for lunch?"

"Chips and a sandwich," said Alan Mettlen, a 10-year-old.

Misty Deggs said she brings the boys everyday during the weeks they don't have camp.

"My mom wanted free lunch," Mettlen said.

Deggs said the program is convenient and added the money she's able to save on food can towards summer activities.

But organizers say the program is a way to ensure no child goes hungry.

"Some parents aren't able to provide for their children during the summer months, so we just want to help out those parents that aren't prepared," said Alexander.

They hope as more sites open up throughout the week, more families come out and take advantage of the free meal service.

On Tuesday, First Christian Church will begin serving children and on Wednesday, Lufkin High School will also serve breakfast and lunch.

