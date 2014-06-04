Lufkin tech fair helping teachers get connected in the classroom

The hash tag #Lufkintechfair was trending today at the Lufkin Civic Center as teachers from across East Texas got a crash course in technology.

"The kids already know how to do this, so the teacher have got to get on board with it," said Donna Burran, an instructor technologist, Nacogdoches ISD.

With classes like "Let's Get Googley" and "Twitter 101," organizers hope the Soar into the Future Regional Tech Fair gets teachers excited about digital learning tools and help them incorporate it into their lesson plans.

Students are media driven. Any time you can bring media in, students are going to be more engaged," said Brad Stewart, LISD's director of technology.



Diboll Superintendent Gary Martel said students in this district use devices such a Chrome books, Dell notebooks and iPads, and he said he believes those tools are essential in teaching a new generation of students.

"Our students in the digital age do learn differently than they did 10-15 years ago," Martel Martel said.

With the digital age comes a wide range of resources which is what "Twitter 101" instructor Burran, the 'Twitter 101" instructor said teachers need to take advantage of.

"Twitter allows them to share resources and collaborate with teachers all over the world," Burran said.

In world where technology is at their students' fingertips, these teachers hope to create an environment fit for the digital age.

Along with 19 breakout session, 34 vendors attended the technology fair showcasing items such as Bricks 4 Kids, Gaggle and a 3D printer.

