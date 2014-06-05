Lufkin Pour House closes after owner accepts coaching job

After just a year, a favorite Lufkin hangout has closed.

The Pour House closed its doors just before Memorial Day.

The restaurant was known for its live music and chicken-fried steak.

Owner Nigel Boyles said the spot was well received by the community but announced she was closing the Pour House after accepting a coaching position in Tyler.

"Robert E. Lee in Tyler offered me the position of girls athletic coordinator and head basketball coach, and it was just kind of something I felt strongly I shouldn't pass up on, and I've missed having an impact on kids," said Boyles

Boyles said she will continue to live here in Lufkin until school starts in the fall.

