Groveton salutatorian honored for never missing a day of school

From kindergarten to 12th grade, 17-year-old Chance Moser has never missed a day of school.

"Mom always says academics come first," Moser said.

His hard work has paid off; Moser will be graduating from Groveton High School with the honor of salutatorian.

Moser said showing up every day was easy, but balancing school work, athletics, and several student organizations was a challenge.

"Academics first and then football next. I put one on the top, and whenever I got done with that, I went and played football. If I don't have a good grade, I'm grounded for a while," Moser said.

However, high school counselor Dorothy Kennedy said believes there is no challenge Moser can't handle.

He's a dynamic young man," Kennedy said.

While Kennedy described Moser as a bit of a jokester, she said she amazed at how he kept up his academics and made time to help others.

"As a Beta Club member he is a peer tutor for other students who have trouble academically, so he's been tutoring a lot of students here," Kennedy said.

Moser has received a full ride scholarship to Texas A&M and plans to study petroleum engineering.

"Which is such a blessing, and he'll do a great job there," Kennedy said.



Even though he's looking forward to the future, he was still prepping for the graduation ceremony Friday morning.

"I'm nervous for the speech, but other that, I'm really excited," Moser said.

Moser is the recipient of the Terry Foundation Scholarship.

During the graduation ceremony, Moser will receive a special honor for his attendance.

