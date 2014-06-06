AC softball coach honored at First Friday lunch

Friday at the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce's First Friday lunch, Angelina College Head Softball Coach Mark Mattson was honored after the Lady Roadrunners NJCAA Division 1 Championship win.

Mattson received resolutions from State Representative Trent Ashby and Governor Rick Perry and even the key to the city from mayor Bob Brown.

During the lunch, Mattson shared stories about the team's journey and said getting to the championship wasn't an easy task.

"I could talk for hours about the plane rides and the bus rides and the no sleep and sleeping in the airports and to be able to pull of extra innings to start the tournaments and come together and get it done" Mattson said.

Mattson said all of his players are returning next season.

