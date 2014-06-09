Jasper PD chief: Walmart shoplifting suspects also had meth, cocaine, pills in car

When Jasper Police officers made a traffic stop on a man and a woman that had allegedly just stolen approximately $500 worth of merchandise from the town's Walmart Friday evening, they also found methamphetamine, cocaine, pills, drug paraphernalia, and additional stolen merchandise.

Jasper Police Chief Robert McDonald said Kayla May, 34, of Huntington, and Joey Galloway, 31, of Zavalla, were arrested, and both of them were charged with multiple possession of a controlled substance charges and theft between $500 and $1,500. No information was available on their bail amounts.

McDonald said at approximately 6:30 p.m. on June 6, a Walmart loss prevention specialist spotted May and Galloway leaving the Jasper Walmart with approximately $500 worth of stolen merchandise. The loss prevention specialist was able to get a description of the suspect's vehicle, a 2002 Ford Escape and a license plate number.

A short time later, Jasper PD officers made a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was being driven by May. When the officers searched the vehicle, they found the merchandise that had been stolen from Walmart, along with additional merchandise from some other business or businesses that still had the price tags attached that is also believed to have been stolen, McDonald said.

The Jasper PD officers also found meth, cocaine, pills, and drug paraphernalia in the Escape.

McDonald said the officers also learned that the SUV had a forged registration.

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.