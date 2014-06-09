$ 1.8 million technology upgrades coming to Lufkin ISD

Millions of dollars in technology in making its way to Lufkin ISD.

Monday morning, trustees approved a nearly $2 million technology upgrade that will allow remote access to the school system for administrators, teachers, and students.

"We had some teachers taking as long as five minutes to boot; the test run we did on this is about 28 to 30 seconds," said Brad Stewart, technology director.

Now, time and speed won't be an issue at Lufkin ISD.

"So much is technology driven that you've got to have a good backbone to keep kids up to date," Stewart said.

Stewart said with the expiration of Windows XP, the district was in need of an update and decided virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) was the solution.

In a nutshell, that means students and teachers alike will have access to school systems anywhere and on a wide range of devices.

"All of the software we offer the students will be available to them at home," Stewart said.

Stewart said there are 5,000 computers in the district, and three thousand of those will have their standard system unit replaced with these thin client devices.

"That includes the back end - the thin clients, the mouse, keyboard, everything with the existing set up," Stewart said.

With the new software, one click of a button will update the entire district, Stewart said.

"We can change and put updates on or change operating systems all from the backyard so the next day everyone in the district can be up and running," Stewart said.

Stewart said the 3,000 thin clients have been ordered, and the Technology Department will spend the summer updating the computers first on primary and elementary campuses and then at the high school.

Lufkin ISD officials said the upgrade is being funded by bonds that were sold by the district last month.

