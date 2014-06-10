Lufkin firefighters plunge into ice water for a good cause

Usually you'd see them darting into burning buildings, but these days, firefighters in Lufkin are diving in to some cold water.

It's all a part of the 24-hour cold-water challenge. Once you're nominated to take the plunge into ice water, you have 24 hours to complete the task and donate to the charity specified in the video.

Then you challenge three others to do the same.

"It's a good, fun way, and with Facebook it, just spread like wildfire, so it raises a lot of money," said Lt.. Jared Sowell with the Lufkin Fire Department.

Officials said they were originally challenged by a Beaumont Fire Department Now, about 20 Lufkin firefighters have participated in the challenge.

Sowell did his challenge Monday.

"I wore goggles and fins and jumped in a kiddie pool, and I had my kids throw water on top of me," Sowell said.

Then Sowell challenged fellow his lieutenant, Larry Christensen, to take the plunge.

"It was cold, but it's for a good cause," Christensen said.

These firefighters are donating to the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation.

Even though he wasn't looking forward to the temperature of the water, Christensen didn't hesitate to dive right in.

"We try to look out for our own. It doesn't have to be that cause; you can do it for any cause, but that is what is just dear to our hearts," Christensen said.

Fire officials said these challenges don't take any extra time out of their day. They're just small tokens of their appreciation for those who gave their all.

"In the fire rescue, we're a fun group of guys by nature, and this is just an extension of that the guys try to one up each other and do crazier things," Sowell said.

Most people who do the challenge donate anywhere from $10 to $50, and if you don't do the challenge, you pay $100.

For more information on the organization, visit http://www.firehero.org/

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.