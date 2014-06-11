East Texans respond to President Obama’s gun frustration

President Barack Obamasays, when it comes to guns, it's time for the nation to do some soulsearching.

He called gun legislationthe biggest frustration of his administration.

In his first ever interviewon tumblr, a blog site, the President urged the public to speak up to get gunlaws changed.

"I can remember a day intime people would drive up to school, park their truck and had a rifle in thevehicle and nobody would violate that, never hurt nobody," said GregSanches, Angelina County Sheriff.

That was a different day,since the shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, at Sandy Hook Elementary therehave been 74 shootings on school campuses across the nation.

"There's somethingwrong when people have no morals, no values that's hard to overcome,"Sanches said.

Tuesday President Obama saidthe nation should do some soul searching over the gun violence epidemic.

"This is becoming thenorm," Obama said

During the interview,President Obama said members of congress are afraid of the NRA

And he said the American peopleneed to vocalize their concerns when it comes to who can purchase guns.

"My biggest frustrationso far is the fact that this society has not been willing to take some basicsteps to keep guns out of the hands of people who can do just unbelievabledamage," Obama said.

Navy veteran Ivan Cavenallsays he supports the 2nd Amendment.

"We have a fundamentalright to protect ourselves," Cavenall said.

Cavenall says he believessomething should be done to keeps guns out of dangerous hands.

"We as American peopleand as lawmakers should impose stricter laws to prevent guns from getting intothe wrong hands," Cavenall said.

Angelina County Sheriff GregSanches believes no matter what, if someone wants a gun, they are going to finda way to get it.

"There are bad guys outthere that don't care about the laws they're going to get a gun no matter what,"said Sanches.

President Obama also addressed what has been apopular theory lately as to the cause behind gun violence, the mental healthissue.

The President said the United States does nothave a monopoly on, quote, "crazy people."

