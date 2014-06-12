Hudson students may receive credit for gymnastics training

A few students in Hudson may get to change how they take gym class.

District trustees are considering letting competitive gymnasts receive credit for the time they spend training.

"We are just thrilled to see students with a passion and the determination to develop that passion," said Mary Ann Whiteker, the Hudson ISD superintendent.



Now, gymnasts in Hudson ISD are getting a little extra help to do just that.

On Thursday, the district trustees will meet and consider allowing those students involved in competitive gymnastics to receive gym credit for the time they spend training.

"The state of Texas now allows school districts to grant exemptions from these students having to take our local PE and replacing it with a private provider," Whiteker said.

Tall Timbers Owner Ashleigh Benton said, depending on their level, students train anywhere from five to 16 hours a week.

"We do all four of the women's Olympic events which is the vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor," Benton said.

Benton said the competition season typically runs from January to May and gymnasts compete up to eight times a year in team and individual competition.

"There's a few girls who definitely have goals to go to the Olympics, but they set goals on a daily basis short term and long term," Benton said.

Benton said that she believes having their gymnastics training count for PE credit will benefit both their bodies and their minds.

"If they are also required to take PE, it's just more stress on their bodies and being able to get out of school earlier, they can start their can start their practices earlier and get home at a decent hour and focus on academics," Benton said.

Whiteker said the gym has to meet the essential elements taught throughout the year , take attendance, and report back to the school district.

This option is open to any type of activity that would align with the state's physical education standard, Whiteker said. She said its up to the provider of the activity to meet state requirements.

