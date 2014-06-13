Purple Heart recipients meet in East Texas and honor fallen soldiers

The faces of 370 soldiers were on display Friday in Nacogdoches, and veterans call the wall a small representation of the price of freedom.

"This wall has all of the OIF/OEF veterans that were killed in action from the state of Texas," said Gil Brown, the senior vice commander of the Purple Heart Department of Texas.

This weekend, the Purple Heart Department of Texas will host its annual meeting in East Texas and display the wall to honor those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

"It really makes them stop and reflect what they are doing to keep us safe," said Tony Roman, the department commander of the Purple Heart Department of Texas.

The 60 who will be in attendance all are recipients of the Purple Heart or descendants of a Purple Heart recipient.

"Everyone that has a Purple Heart has been wounded at the hand of the enemy of the United States," Roman said.

Roman said the organization works to help other veterans.

Members host fundraisers, assist veterans in job searches, and volunteer at VA clinics.

"We relate to them. They open up, and that's where we are able to help them and find out what they need," Roman said.

Roman said they all shed blood for the country they love, and they want to continue to serve by giving veterans the resources they need to ensure them the best quality of life.

"Some are old faces. Some are young faces. We all have in common that we have shed blood for the freedoms we all enjoy," Roman said.

The Purple Heart Department of Texas will wrap up their meeting Saturday at noon.

Officials said the wall will be on display until Sunday.

