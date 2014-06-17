East Texas tiny dancers get cultural lesson

This week, 32 children are getting a taste of Latin culture at IDance Kidz Camp.

"I'm a dancing girl," said 6-year-old Chesney McCullough.



This is the first year for the Changing Lives Dance Center to host the Zumba fitness-based camp for 4- to 11-year-olds.

Studio owner Rudy Flores says the number one goal of the camp is to get kids active in a way that's fun and exciting.

"For the kids its just about moving and dancing and jumping a lot of time they don't understand all the health benefits which are keeping them active, healthy and strong," Flores said.



And these young dancers are loving every minute of it.

"He teaches the moves and he does the songs and he does it faster every time so it very easy for me to understand," said 10-year-old Rylee Guzman.



Ten-year-old Cannan Harvey says he's never danced before and was a little nervous.

"I thought it was going to be boring but it was really fun," Canaan said.



And he's excited to count his time on the dance floor as a workout.

"You're doing something fun and working out at the same time," he said.



As these children learn styles of dance from places like Brazil, Argentina and Mexico, they also get a lesson in the culture.

"We made sweaters from Columbia," said 8-year-old Maali Morales. "They used to wear them in the winter."

The camp will continue through the week and Flores says students can still drop in daily.

And he hopes the kids will leave with a better understanding of new cultures and a love for dance.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/ChangingLivesDanceCenter

