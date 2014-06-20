Contact KTRE

KTRE
358 TV STATION ROAD
POLLOK, TX 75969
MAIN LINE: (936) 853-5873
NEWSROOM: (936) 853-8639 - for news tips/story ideas
EMAIL: news@ktre.com
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/KTREnews
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/KTREnews
Upload photos and videos to KTRE.com by emailing: sendit@ktre.com
Send press releases to: news@ktre.com or 936-853-2008 (fax)
STAFF DIRECTORY
News Department
News Director
Kenny Boles
Executive Producer
Jason Goodwin
News Assignments Manager
Jeff Awtrey
Digital Content Manager
Ashley M. Slayton
Digital Content Producer
Gary Bass
Sports Director
Laura Sadler
General Manager
Pat Stacey
Phone: (903) 597-5588
Fax: (803) 510-7757
Station Manager
Starla Bickerstaff
CLOSED CAPTIONING
Closed captioning Information: (903) 510-7747
E-mail: closedcaption@ktre.com
Phone: 1-888-CALL-FCC (1-888-225-5322)
TTY: 1-888-TELL-FCC (1-888-835-5322)
Fax: 1-866-418-0232
E-Mail: fccinfo@fcc.gov
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>
Oh deer! A Diboll Police Department sergeant's dashcam captured his close call with a deer early Tuesday morning.More >>
The Texas Workforce Commission issued a press release last week that stated that East Texas Medical Center-Trinity will be laying off 60 people by August 1.More >>
High school students aspiring to be lawyers or at least want to research the career are attending a pre-law academy held at Stephen F. Austin State University this week.More >>
Officers with the Livingston Police Department arrested a 50-year-old man on a felony aggravated assault charge on June 2 in connection to allegations that he got into a fight with his friend and used a knife to stab him in the face.More >>
