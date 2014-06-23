Nacogdoches eye expert: Take breaks from the computer to protect your vision

Want to keep your 20-20 vision?

East Texas eye doctors say the key 20-20-20.

"Every 20 minutesjust take 20 seconds to look about 20 feet away, blink and rest your eyes," Dr.Robert Lehmann, Medical Director, Lehmann Eye Center.

Computers, cell phones,tablets and other electronics are what experts believe cause a condition calledcomputer vision syndrome.

"Those things includedifferent, contrast, flickers and other concerns," Lehmann said.

Dr. Robert Lehmann says about athird of his patients have some form of computer vision syndrome, someof the symptoms; blurred and double vision, headaches and dry eyes.

"Dry eye is promoted by any concentrated near effort," Lehmannsaid.

Even eye center employees take preventative action, applyingeye drops throughout the day to avoid any strain on their eyes.

Network administrator for the Lufkin ISD Cathy Mason saysmost of her days are spent in front of a computer monitor.

"Some days its allday and some days its three or four hours but on the average I will say five tosix hours," Mason said.

To make sure she's keeping her eye sight in check, she wearsa specific pair of glasses while she works.

"He gave me a set ofbifocals geared for the distance that I sit here and that has helped tremendously,"Mason said.

Experts say if you knowyou're going to be spending long hours in front of a computer to plan smallbreaks every 20 minutes each hour to avoid a strain on your eyes.

