Angelina County Sheriff's Office may end contract with health district

Tuesday morning, Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches and Jail Administrator Greg Dawson told the commissioner's court they are looking to improve the quality of the jail's health care and requested permission to accept proposals from health care service providers.

"By taking these bids, it's not saying we want to do away with the health district," Sanches said.

It just means they are keeping their options open.

"There is absolutely nothing wrong with the services that are provided we just need a more up-to-date contract," Dawson said.

The jail currently has a contract with the Angelina County and Cities Health District

Dawson said because of the automatic renewal, the contract has seen little change over the past 12 years.

"We just need to update the language, wording, and some of the requirements to make it more specific," Dawson said.

Sanches said communication with the health department hasn't been easy.

"We've only met with them one time this year on a different issue, and there are some issues that need to be addressed," Sanches said.

Jail officials said they are looking for a one-source provider than can provide complete healthcare at the facility.

Dawson said under, the current contract, health care providers are only required to spend six hours at the facility.

"We are looking to expand that coverage to alleviate some of the problems that occur when a healthcare professional isn't here," Dawson said.

Annually, the jail spends about $283,000 on healthcare, and they don't anticipate these adjustments compromising their budget.

