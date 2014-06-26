150-year-old Huntington cemetery named historic landmark

Seven generations gathered to celebrate family archivesburied six feet underground.

"Its history, realhistory," said Dorsey Walker, 4th generation Brown.

Thursday Brown Cemetery became a state landmark and was honoredas a Texas Historic Cemetery.

4th generation Brown, Dorsey Walker manages the cemeteryand says the cemetery has been in the family for more than 150 years.

"I used to walk aboutthree miles down the road to school but we didn't fool around with graves ornothing back then," Walker said.

In 1849, Benjamin Franklin Brown purchased the land and establishedBrown Ferry on the Angelina River.

"He brought his familyhere in 1851, shortly after he passed away and became the first burial in this cemetery,"said Darrell Bryan of the Angelina Co. Historical Commission.

The first headstone is from 1879, family members say it wasone of Brown's children.

"Mostof those interned here are his children or his descendants, " Bryan said.

J.P. Womack says both of his parents, nieces and nephews areburied here.

"I'm real proud, realproud of it some of these old people out here can be labeled landmarks," Womacksaid.

One maker reads, "To the past we lose to the future we gain,"and the historical commission hopes the marker will not only honor the familybut have a lasting impact for years to come.

"Future generationwill know how important their ancestors were to an establishment in thiswilderness," Bryan said.

Officials with the Angelina County Historical Commission saythere are more than 100 cemeteries in the county and only a third of those havebeen registered with the state.

