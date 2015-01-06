Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny. Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight, winds return out of the north, so look for mainly clear skies and overnight lows back into the upper 20s to lower 30s.
A strong arctic front sweeps through the area Wednesday morning bringing some very cold air to to the area. Winds will be very gusty during the day Wednesday making it feel like its in the teens and 20s all day. Layers are strongly recommended with highs Wednesday in the lower 40s. Overnight lows by Thursday morning will drop down into the teens area wide.
Look for highs by Thursday to struggle to get above the freezing mark. Highs stay in the upper 30s to near 40s through the weekend.
An upper level disturbance moves towards the area in two pieces. The first wave arrives Friday bringing a chance of a light wintry mix of sleet and snow. The second arrives by Saturday bringing with it the potential for wintry precip. Depending on exact timing, and placement of features a wintry mix may develop across portions of East Texas. The main threat with the second wave looks to be more freezing rain, cold rain, or sleet. Needless to say, this will have to be monitored very closely in the coming days.
Have a great day!
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Carrollton woman after she ran from authorities at the Polk’s Pick-It-Up store on U.S. Highway 59 across from the state school Wednesday and climbed over several tall fences.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Carrollton woman after she ran from authorities at the Polk’s Pick-It-Up store on U.S. Highway 59 across from the state school Wednesday and climbed over several tall fences.More >>
Veterans who need legal advice or legal assistance can visit a free legal clinic scheduled in Lufkin on Saturday, June 10, 2017.More >>
Veterans who need legal advice or legal assistance can visit a free legal clinic scheduled in Lufkin on Saturday, June 10, 2017.More >>
Peking, North Food Mart and Deli, Mexico Lindo, Super S, Butcher Boy's, McDonald's in Walmart, Taquitos El Jalisciense, Kroger Deli and Bakery, Cotton Patch Cafe, Burger King, Sno Works, AMC Classic Nacogdoches, Peanut Shack, and McDonald's.More >>
Peking, North Food Mart and Deli, Mexico Lindo, Super S, Butcher Boy's, McDonald's in Walmart, Taquitos El Jalisciense, Kroger Deli and Bakery, Cotton Patch Cafe, Burger King, Sno Works, AMC Classic Nacogdoches, Peanut Shack, and McDonald's.More >>
Two ongoing investigations into people keeping too much junk on their respective properties by Polk County’s environmental officer resulted in three felony arrests.More >>
Two ongoing investigations into people keeping too much junk on their respective properties by Polk County’s environmental officer resulted in three felony arrests.More >>
More than three weeks have passed since anyone has seen or heard from a Huntington man reported missing last month. Thomas Pittman, 55, was last seen on rural property in the 900 block of Lloyd Walker road in Angelina County.More >>
More than three weeks have passed since anyone has seen or heard from a Huntington man reported missing last month. Thomas Pittman, 55, was last seen on rural property in the 900 block of Lloyd Walker road in Angelina County.More >>