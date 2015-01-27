"Brad Said It Would" Umbrella Winners - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

"Brad Said It Would" Umbrella Winners

February 2017 Winners

13  Carol Barz, Lufkin
14  Sylvia Ross, Lufkin
15  Greg Oliver, Pollok
16  Janice Garrett, Nacogdoches
17  Bob Sanders, Lufkin
20  Larry Kelley, Broaddus
21  Ann Cox, Nacogdoches
22  Orvin Garrett, San Augustine
23  Trina Ruth, San Augustine
24  Carol Blackburn, Diboll
27  Richard Stewart, Huntington
28  Mark Snider, Lufkin



March 2017 Winners

1  Wesley Wright, Pollok
2  Jesus Prieto, Diboll
3  Lisa Allen, Alto
6  Faye Burk, Burke
7  Deborah Shade, Huntington
8  Charles Freeman, Lufkin
9  Richard Jones, Lufkin
10  Keith Weatherford, Nacogdoches
13  Wes Emerson, Huntington
14  Alvin Beauchamp, Bronson
15  Nora Johnson, Lufkin
16  Nancy George, Nacogdoches
17  Betty Johnson, Lufkin
20  Sue Lewis, Hemphill
21  Kervin McFarland, Crockett
22  Dayne Lawder Sr., Zavalla
23  Charles Woolman, Huntington
24  John Pope, Lufkin
27  Matt Patton, Lufkin
28  Gary Currie, Huntington
29  Rachel Paddie, Center
30  Dax Wagner, Lufkin
31  Mark Marsh, Livingston

April 2017 Winners

3  James Henderson, Lufkin
4  Linda Burges, Lufkin
5  Cheryl Bomar, Diboll
6  Phil Eby, Nacogdoches
7  Paul Snead, Lufkin
10  Joe Lane, Nacogdoches
11  Thelma Hinson, Lufkin
12  Dennis Eby, Nacogdoches
13  Marnie Robinson, Diboll
14  Stacy Pyle, Apple Springs
17  Louise Casper, Lufkin
18  Tim Hurley, Crockett
19  Mesiopia Parks, Lufkin
20  Jeanene Hale, Huntington
21  Willie Wiley, Kennard
24  Laura Davis, Nacogdoches
25  Mashana Gilder, Lufkin
26  Georgia Ashton, Lufkin
27  Bob Weldon, Milam
28  Anthony Armstrong, Chireno

May 2017 Winners

1  Brandon Sanders, Nacogdoches
2  Lisa McCarty, Diboll
3  Jennifer Ball, Pollok
4  Charles Hall, Lufkin
5  Wendi Williams, Milam
8  Geri Thompson, Martinsville
9  Martha Lane, Pineland
10  Rami Roberts, Lufkin
11  Earnie Jones, San Augustine
12  Patricia Wiley, Kennard
15  Pam Johnson, Lufkin
16  Anna Pyle, Apple Springs
17  Charlotte Carter, Burke
18  Elbert Davis, Lufkin
19  Diane Mixon, San Augustine
22  Marilyn Davis, Huntington
23  Taunya Williams, Lufkin
 



 

