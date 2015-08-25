Storm moving through East Texas

Complex storms are dropping to the south. Rain and lightning have just reached Lufkin and Nacogdoches. These areas will experience gusty winds as well.

If you are headed towards Center and San Augustine, you can expect more significant storms pushing through. Clouds spreading over East Texas will bring forth cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 80's.

Most East Texas storms will be tapering off by late afternoon. Counties are predicted to dry off after about 4-5 p.m. These rains are expected to bring an evening treat of cooler and fresher winds.

