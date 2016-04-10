Etoile Water Supply PWS issues boil-water notice

From Etoile Water Supply

Due to a LINE BREAK on April 10, 2016 the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system Etoile Water Supply PWS ID 1740011 to notify all customers located in the New World Subdivision that they will need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, you may contact Charlie Luse at (936) 854-2215.