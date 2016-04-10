Nogalus Centralia WSC removes water boil notice - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Nogalus Centralia WSC removes water boil notice

APPLE SPRINGS, TX (KTRE) -

From Nogalus Centralia WSC

Nogalus Centralia WSC in Apple Springs has cancelled its water-boil notice it issued on April 4th for its customers on Hogg Road Ext. and County Line Road. 

