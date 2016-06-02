Daisy promises to be ball of energy for forever home

Daisy is this week’s Best Furry Friend, and she didn’t let a little rain dampen her mood as she jumped, ran, and played despite the drizzle.

“She is hyper,” said Aaron Ramsey, the director of the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter.

Ramsey said he hopes this energetic pooch finds a family that will allow her to play outdoors.

“She’s not as hyper as you would think, but with an overload of dogs in the shelter we unfortunately don’t get to let them outside as much as we want to let off some energy,” Ramsey said.

This beagle-pug mix is only seven months old, so this could also be a factor for the active personality, but regardless Ramsey hopes whoever takes her home has the yard space and takes her on lots of walks.

“She would make a good family dog, Ramsey said. "She does well with young kids. I think a family would be really good for her to help burn off some of that energy.”

Despite the happy personality, Ramsey said Daisy persevered through challenging circumstances that happened early in her life,

“She was in a pretty rough condition when she was brought in, but luckily we were able to treat her through a vetting fund which we have many great people in the community that donate money to help treat those animals that have aliments,” Ramsey said.

This rough start to life hasn’t changed her fun personality, and now that Daisy has completed treatment she is healthy and ready to become a part of someone’s family.

“She is current on all her shots and she has been spayed so that’s great," Ramsey said. "That means if someone comes in and wants to adopt her she can actually go home with them that same day.”

This loving puppy is looking for the perfect family to call her forever home. To adopt Daisy, all you have to do is stop by Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter or call (936) 633-0218.

