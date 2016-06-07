New Zika warnings showing up in East Texas

With fear of Zika virus on the rise, East Texas health officials have provided the public with new materials detailing steps to protect themselves against this disease,

“According to the Center for Disease Control, we will see a locally acquired case this summer they are sure,” said Sharon Shaw, Angelina County and Cities Health District director.

Health officials want the public to know it’s not "if" but "when" the virus becomes domestically transferred

A new billboard has popped up along US Highway 69 to raise awareness for how residents can take steps to protect themselves. This has also been seen in the form of pamphlets on doors and public areas.



"It has all the information here on how people can fight the bite, so really, we want the public to protect themselves from mesquite bites,” said Christina Childress, a health district educator.



Childress said the new door pamphlets were launched today with employees and will soon get passed out to the public with the main goal to re-enforce common practices,



"We have had rain and we will have more rain so we need to eliminate the mosquitoes, keep the mosquitoes out. Make sure you are surveying your own yard,” Childress said,

Childress also suggested cleaning out screened porches, dumping out standing water and using mosquito prevention steps.

"It does take the whole community. It takes the national level, state level and then local level to make sure our community are educated about mosquito borne illnesses,” said Shaw.

These steps along with dual language hand outs and online posts for different health departments have become one of the more aggressive campaigns against a recent pandemic. The Health district plans on putting out more free literature in the coming weeks.

