Fire destroys family-owned tire business in Center

A fire destroyed a family-owned tire business in Center early Wednesday morning.

The owner of the business received burns on his hand, but no one else was injured.

“This is just a tragedy,” said Robbie Sullivan, the owner of Platinum Tire. “I had my livelihood in that building, and we’re just trying to figure out what to do next.”

Keith Byndom, the chief of the Center Fire Department said Robbie Sullivan came home and thought his business had a small fire early Wednesday morning. When he went to open the door, he burned his hand on the entrance and realized the entire building was in flames.

“We arrived to find it completely engulfed in fire, the roof had already fallen in so we didn’t even try to do an interior attack, Byndom said,

"It was a total loss.”

Center firefighters arrived on the scene by about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Byndom said they worked until about 5 a.m. to contain the blaze.

Byndom said they have no suspicion that any kind of foul play was involved and that they haven’t opened an investigation been opened into the fire.

“To be honest, I think I’m still in shock, but what keeps me going is just knowing that no one was hurt,” said Joy Sullivan. “At the end of the day, I still have my three children, my home, and all the baby pictures in our house. This is going to be so hard, but we hold onto that.”

