Energy company trying to locate underground gas leak in Center

Gas company contractors are trying to locate what the Center fire chief described as a "major rupture in the main gas line" that runs through the city.

Center Fire Chief Keith Byndom said Friday afternoon that they don't know the exact location of the leak at this time.

Byndom said Center residents might be wondering why huge trucks are in the middle of the street and explained that the contractors' trucks are somehow keeping up with the ongoing supply and demand by refilling the gas lines.

