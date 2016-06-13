1 killed in Houston County crash

One person died Monday in a Houston County crash, according to the Texas Highway Patrol Office.

Officials say Shane Craig, 44, of Crockett, died in the two-vehicle collision on U.S. 287, just south of the Anderson County line.

According to a preliminary crash report, Craig was traveling north on U.S. 287 in a 2005 Dodge pickup when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over into the southbound lanes and struck a 2015 Ford pickup.

Craig was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Jose Angel Flores-Uribe, 38, of Palestine, was transported to Houston County Medical Center for treatment, along with three passengers in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.