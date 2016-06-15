Heat Advisories in effect through Friday for most of ETX

A Heat Advisory is in effect until Friday evening for most all of East Texas. This means that mornings will remain very warm and humid and afternoons will be quite hot with Temperature-Humidity Index values near 105 degrees during the heat of the day, normally from 1PM until 7PM. Because of this, First Alert Weather Days have been declared through tomorrow. Impacts during a Heat Advisory... Heat exhaustion or heat stroke can quickly occur to anyone working or participating in outdoor activities. Ways to keep you safe during a Heat Advisory are...

Here are 7 steps to help prevent Heat Exhaustion or Heat Stroke...

1. Slow down!

2. Dress in light-colored, loose fitting clothing

3. Eat lighter meals, especially if you plan on working outdoors

4. Drink plenty of water. Start hydrating BEFORE you plan on being outside and continue hydration while outside.

5. Stay out of the direct sun if possible

6. Get into a shady area or into an air conditioned space as often as possible.

7. Check on friends/elderly often and make sure your outdoor pets/animals have plenty of cool water.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are likely through the next 7 days. A weak front may drop into East Texas this weekend cooling us off by a few degrees and may bring a few PM showers or thundershowers to the area. Chances appear to be 20% or less. Highs should remain in the lower to middle 90s and lows in the lower to middle 70s.

