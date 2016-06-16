Hollywood comes to East Texas with feature film, 'Elsewhere, TX'

For the last 16 days, the cast and of feature film "Elsewhere, TX" have braved the heat, mosquitoes, and woods in what they say was the perfect location to watch their vision come to life, the Oldest Town in Texas.

Nacogdoches native Trevor Thrall produced the film.

“There no denying that one it is beautiful, everywhere you go is picturesque and perfect for a film set," Thrall said.

It was more than just the scenery for the film's director who said the central message is something he hopes people think twice about.

"We all want to see the bad guy punished for his wrongdoings, but through the process of punishing the bad guy, you develop a new cycle of revenge," said director, McHenry Taylor.

One of the lead actors gave his insight in what the characters learn throughout the story.

"Well its a coming of age tale, and I think the boy represents some of the bad decisions I make as almost a metaphor for what a New Age, new way of thinking could be," said Ricco Fajardo, who plays The Stranger.

The theme of revenge is seen throughout the movie, and the characters must decide between good and evil.

“It’s kind of about the cyclical nature of violence and the way that we essentially repeat the mistakes by getting too caught up in our emotions,” McHenry said.

It’s a timeless tale but with an interesting twist and the films co-producer, Natalie Khraish says the amount of work that goes into it is more than what meets the eye.

"I just want people to know how difficult it is to make a movie it’s not just put a camera up and shoot," said Khraish.

The team has filmed 14 hours straight and all of the progress is made possible by countless volunteers who say they wouldn’t trade it for the world.

"'Elsewhere, TX" finishes up shooting this phase of the movie but will be in and out of the East Texas area until the release in May of 2017.

If you want to learn more about the film all you have to do is like their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ElsewhereTxFilm/

