Toledo Bend named Bassmaster's best lake in nation

Toledo Bend Reservoir has been named Bassmaster's 2016 No. 1 fishing lake in the nation, the first time in the history of the competition a lake has won the top spot one more than once.

This came as no surprise for Ronnie Greer who has watched fishermen and tourists walk in and out of her door for the last 40 years.

“The fishing has been really good. We’ve had a lot of big fish," Greer said.

She did say that recently, there's been a noticeable spike in the number of people flocking to Toledo Bend to cast their rods.

“We have been pretty full ever since February which is unusual,” Greer said.

It's a historic title for the area, as the nationally ranked magazine has never given the honor out for the same lake twice. Miles McDaniel, who works for his grandmother at Holly Park Marina, said it's drawing attention from not only Texans.

“Well we’re getting a lot more people out on the lake, a lot of out-of-towners that probably include a lot of people that have never even heard of Toledo Bend, and now, they’re coming here," McDaniel said.

The area has been weighing in record breaking-numbers of fish, something even Toledo Bend locals are surprised about the effects it’s having on the number of tourists.

“You know our marina has jumped up quite a lot. We're getting booked on weekends we never get booked on. This is by far our busiest year,” McDaniel said.

Bassmaster said they calculate more than three months of data from biologists all around the world as well as catch rate results from tournaments in the area-

“There is over 110-plus bass caught this year already," McDaniel said.

Now for more than two years, the area has begun to see what that will mean for Toledo Bend's economy and national attention.

“It’s been a lot busier. If you’re on the lake you can tell, there’s boats everywhere," McDaniel said.

It's been good for local business and good for the reservoir that straddles the Texas and Louisiana border, Greer even told us it’s not just the pros flocking to the area.

“The little high school tournaments - we had one of those this weekend. One of those kids had a 10-pounder," said Greer.

This is certainly a history making title for all of Texas to be proud of.

