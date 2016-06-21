East Texans travel to see Clint Dempsey play on world stage

A rowdy group of East Texan traveled the 141 miles to see Nacogdoches-native Clint Dempsey and his teammates take on Argentina Tuesday night.

"We wouldn't miss this for the world to cheer our Nacogdoches-native Clint playing tonight," said Kevin White, owner of Banita Creek Hall.

The group of 18 traveled in style to the Copa America -- they filled their Texas-size tour bus to see the USMNT win big Tuesday night.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. The energy is crazy here already at NRG stadium," said Christa Whitehead, of Nacogdoches. "I'm most excited to see Clint Dempsey though! With him being a Nacogdoches native, it makes this experience so much more exciting!"

The United States will host Argentina in the biggest, most important match in the history of the U.S. men's national team program.

USMNT has a three-game winning streak going into the Copa America Centenario Semifinal in Houston.

“I’m proud to represent Nacogdoches,” said Dempsey in a USMNT press release. “Anytime you can play in front of family it’s always nice. I owe a lot to where I’m from.”

The East Texas native goal-scoring streak began on June 7th against Costa Rica that also provided Dempsey with his 50th goal of his international career.

Dempsey credits his recent goals to his team.

"I've been blessed that I was able to step up and hopefully I can keep going," Dempsey added in a USMNT press release. "I thought we played well. I thought we created some good chances in front of goal. We were unlucky not to score more."

The Copa America Centenario Semifinal is Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the NRG Stadium in Houston. Check your local listings for the game.

