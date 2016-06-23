Pressure mounts for Nacogdoches ISD superintendent to resign

Pressure mounted for Nacogdoches Independent superintendent Fred Hayes to step down during Thursday's school board meeting.

For months, parents and staff have been critical of Hayes' leadership, who has been with the school district since 2011.

Multiple former NISD teachers spoke during the public comment about their own personal struggles and reasons for leaving the school district. The educators cited concern for the future of the school district and what it will mean for students.

One former teacher spoke about her premature retirement but said she could no longer stay in the classroom under the circumstances.

“Many may not be aware of the fact that NISD used to be an excellent school district, we used to have support from a school board that allowed their principals to stay on campus instead of being called off to administration,” she said at the microphone.

She went on to say that teachers no longer feel safe in the classrooms and would be the reason for so many leaving.

While not specifically targeting Hayes -- other former educators talked about the lack of support and the feeling of mistrust towards the boards ability to make fair decisions. “We are not against NISD, we are for NISD, but we see red flags everywhere and are very concerned."

A recent graduate of NHS took to the podium to discuss his own grievances about the district from overcrowding, to the lack of leadership he saw during his four years with the school.

"I understand that being the boss is a very interesting predicament where no one can fire you unless everyone agrees to firing you but we are coming very close to all agreeing," he said.

The meeting also covered redistricting, and budget approval matters.

Steve Green, school board president, said that due to the nature of the executive session, he could not share specifics on a possible outcome, but that all of the community's concerns had been heard by the board.

As of 9:00 p.m. Thursday, the board ended the open session and began their discussion about Hayes’ contract and performance.

