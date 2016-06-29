Nacogdoches police searching for men who robbed Chicken Express

Nacogdoches authorities are searching for two suspects who robbed a fast food restaurant Tuesday night.

The two armed men entered the Chicken Express on University Drive at 11:54 p.m., according to Nacogdoches Police sergeant Greg Sowell. An employee was injured before the suspects fled, Sowell said.

The two suspects are believe to be dangerous.

A SWAT team and canine units searched for the men in a wooded area around E Starr Ave & Cardinal Street, which were closed to traffic.

Residents living at the Grove Apartments and other homes in the 1600 block of Cardinal Street were urged to lock and not open their doors to any suspicious activity. A group of about 30 people were waiting in the parking lot of a grocery store, unable to return home while officers secure the neighborhood.

Sowell said the search was called off around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. He described the area they searched between Cardinal Street and East Starr Avenue as heavily wooded with very thick vegetation.

Sowell said the suspects are two black men with slender build. Anyone with information regarding the case should call Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO or 936-559-2607.

Sowell said the employee's injuries were not life-threatening and did not require immediate treatment.

SFA police and deputies with the sheriff's office assisted in the search.

