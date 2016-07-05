Local law enforcement helps detect East Texas marijuana growth

Multiple agencies have been raiding areas of East Texas for some of the largest amounts of pot growth locals have seen this year, and now officials provide tips for how you can help cut down on this illicit activity.

“One thing you know, if something to you seems suspicious it probably is,” said Alton Linderman, Captain for Lufkin Sherriff’s department.

The ability to find growth in the dense wooded areas has made it hard for law enforcement to trace the illegal activity.

“It’s not like growing a garden, it won’t be on the side of the road. It will be some kind of covert operation,” Linderman said.

The secrecy that some of the suspects will go to in order to hide their plants can make uncovering them difficult, and at times dangerous,

“You don’t want to stumble into something, and if it’s a big enough operation they may retaliate, said Linderman. “We go out with a forty or fifty officers to make sure it’s secure.”

Linderman said that based on the level of precaution that trained professionals use, the public should never take matters into their own hands.

“I can’t put enough emphasis we are trained for this. Those booby traps could maim you or even cause death,” Linderman said.

An example of this was found just last week in Shelby County where officers recovered guns and cell phones from the campsite where thousands of plants were found.

“It’s very dangerous, you just need to be aware of unusual people in the area,” Linderman said. “If the people are coming in and out regularly and maybe their vehicles don’t match the areas description that can raise suspicion.”

He also added that with the excess of rain this year tracking plant growers to a water source has become very difficult which is why input from the public to help crack down on any illegal activity is so important.

If you need to report any activity contact Angelina County Sherriff’s Department at (936) 634-3331.

