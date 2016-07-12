Lufkin resident celebrates 90th birthday with Baylor reunion

This past weekend was a special day for Lufkin resident Doris Gage.



"I thought it was time we had a reunion,” said Gage.

She rung in her 90th birthday at PineCrest Retirement Community in a sea of gold and green.

Back in April, Gage put out the word that she wanted to reunite with her former students while she was a Baylor University dorm director. A job she began in 1979 -- after her husband passed away.

It was a job recommended by her friends.



“They still had a twinkle in their eye, a smile in on their face. And I thought 'if anything were to ever happen to my husband... that might be a fun job,’” said Gage.

It was a sort of "re-do" for Gage who -- never got to live in the dorms as a Baylor student.

“I thought I missed something by not living in the dorms... but I caught up with it,” explained Gage.

But during her 16-year tenure as a dormitory director -- she oversaw the well-being of 600 freshmen Baylor young ladies per year.



“All of them here today are my most dependable and reliable bunch. I could never stayed that long without them,” said Gage.

Now in their 40s and 50s, a dozen showed up at her home from their homes Texas and beyond -- including Sweden.



“It was always fun. She always spinned the positive. She always laughed,” said one of her former students in attendance.

While only a dozen attended her 90th birthday, Doris said she’s been getting in touch with former students via social media. “I've gotten emails, letters and that's been alot of fun,” she explained.

During the ladies rendition of the Baylor alma mater – tears filled Gage’s eyes.

“It’s been a wonderful birthday and reunion seeing all my girls,” said Gage.

Gage’s 90th birthday proving that celebrations surrounded by old friends and family -- are the most memorable.

