Boys & Girls Clubs of Deep East Texas gets donation for new playground

It's summer and that means kids are out of school and a lot of parents utilize the Boys & Girls Clubs of Deep East Texas to keep kids active and safe while they're working.

The after-school program received a special donation of $700 on Tuesday.

The Lufkin Association of Realtors presented a check to the organization who need to purchase new equipment for their playground.

“For an organization that is so focused on our community and future leaders we couldn’t think of any better group to help, and when they told us they were needing funds with playground equipment for their younger kids we were happy to help," said Amy Mitchell, President of the Lufkin Association of Realtors.

The new equipment will be purchased this summer.

