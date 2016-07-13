Co-workers honor the life of SFA student killed in Nacogdoches

Those that knew the SFA student, Shermika Bolden who was killed early this morning in a homicide and suicide attempt, are speaking out about the life and legacy she leaves behind.

Jordan Allen, one of Bolden’s co-workers in the Mass Communication department reflects on the young woman’s life, cut far too short.

"She was a really driven person, and she would always say, 'You just have to hustle, go to school, make money and do what you need to do,” Allen said.

Allen also explained that Bolden was one of the first in her family to ever go to college. She would have graduated in the next few weeks with a masters in accounting.

“She graduated and just kept working and now at only 23, she would have her masters,” Allen said. “She was such a hard worker and truly an inspiration to all.”

We reached out the university for comment and spoke to the people she worked with directly through her job with Mass Communication. Chair of the department, Dr. John Hendricks released this statement:

"Shermika was very grateful to work as a graduate assistant in the Department of Mass Communication, but it was our department’s good fortune to get to work with and to become friends with her. She was intelligent with a strong work ethic, and she had a promising future. It is a devastating loss."

No additional updates have been released from the Nacogdoches police department regarding details of the investigation.

A preliminary report said the suspect who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to her head was in critical condition.