Hundreds gather to honor the work of Nacogdoches and national law enforcement

In the midst of tragedy and devastation supporters of the Nacogdoches Police Department organized an event that drew the attention of hundreds.

Meeting on the front steps of the police department, Sheriff Bridges, city council members, and local church leaders spoke to remind those that despite recent attacks, the work of local officers is appreciated.

“It’s amazing to see such an outpouring of support for our police,” said Ashley Bell a wife of a local police officer. “We started this thinking a handful of people would come, and then it just grew from there.”

Hundreds gathered despite the heat to show support for those that are mourning the lives of the five officer slain in Dallas, who they consider to be one of their own.

“It’s a rough time to be in law enforcement right now, but we know there are so many more good than bad,” said Mike Kelly who serves as NPD Assistant Police Chief.

Sheriff Jason Bridges spoke to the crowed, applauding the work of the men and women risking their lives every day.

“I can tell you that police officers are getting it right 99.9% of the time, but I can also tell you we make mistakes, we are human just like you.” Bridges said.

Some of the most notable attendants of tonight’s vigil were the family members and loved ones of law enforcement. Austin Yargo is the son of a Nacogdoches police officer, and at his young age he still understands the importance of his father’s job.

“I’m most proud of my dad because he always does his job, even when he might get shot at, he still goes to work,” Yargo said.

Church leaders called for the community to remember those that risked it all to keep peace.

“Those that went towards flying bullets to protect the people they protect every single day. May we not forget the five officers that lost their lives doing just that.”

Mike Kelly said that mourning the lives of the Dallas officers feels personal because it's a fear that is constantly on the mind of every first responder.

“Those five guys killed were living the lives that this entire department lives every day. We are like a family; People ask me if I knew any of them, and I say, ‘Yes, I knew all of them.”

Church leaders prayed over the group reminding them of why they gathered there to begin with.

“I pray for the families tonight. I pray for the wives that are without husbands and the children that now no longer have a dad. We pray for those protecting and serving our community. It’s knowing that you are protecting our streets keeping us safe which is why we are able to pillow our heads at night. Because we know that you are out there protecting us.”

