Lufkin woman accused of assaulting EMS workers

Hudson police arrested a Lufkin woman accused of assaulting two EMS workers overnight Friday.

The two were injured while evaluating 38-year-old Sharon Chipman.

Chipman is charged with third-degree assault of EMS personnel. Hudson Police Chief,Jimmy Casper said he could not disclose details of the health care professionals' injuries or a motive behind the assault.



Casper also could not disclose information surrounding the location or time of the incident. She was booked into the Angelina County Jail. No bail amount has been set.



Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.